Police have issued CCTV of a person they would like to speak to pursuing a theft in Acomb, York.

The incident took place at Lidl, Thanet Road on 25 May.

Officers are inquiring members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man or woman in the impression as it is considered they could have info which will assistance the investigation.

Any one with any facts is requested to get hold of North Yorkshire Police.

How to help the law enforcement