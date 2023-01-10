Georgia Bulldogs crush Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 to win their second straight College Football Playoff National Championship





No. 1 Georgia Bulldog He scored in his first six and dominated third-ranked Texas Christian University 65-7 to win his second consecutive game in the College Football Playoff tournament held Monday night in Inglewood, California.

in convincing victory, Heisman Trophy– Quarterback Stetson Bennett passed for four touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Bulldogs (15-0), who became the first team to win back-to-back national titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012.

Bennett finished 18 of 25 with 304 yards passing in his final collegiate competition. He left the game with 13:25 left in the fourth quarter.

Bennett told ESPN, which aired the title game, that he was just trying not to cry.

“Fucking world heroes,” he said, struggling to find words to resonate his feelings. “I don’t know. I’m just trying to see everyone one last time and, you know, hug everyone.”

Bennett earned his second offensive tournament award for most valuable player, and his six touchdown total tied the championship game era record set by Joe Burrow with Louisiana State University in 2020.

Georgia built a 38-7 lead at halftime, scoring the last 28 points before the break after TCU’s Max Duggan, Heisman Trophy runner-upThey rushed for a touchdown that made it 10-7 with 5:45 remaining in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs dominated the play and the clock in the half, owning the ball for nearly 19 of the first 30 minutes and outgaining the Horned Frogs (13-2) 354 yards for just 121.

The offense continued into the second half until Georgia coach Kirby Smart effectively scrapped the dogs and began using more second-team players in the fourth quarter. By then it was 52-7.

“We wanted our kids to play without fear,” Smart told ESPN. Smart said he told his players that because they’ve been the highest-ranked team in the country for most of the year, they’ve been hunted, but in this game they’re going to be the hunters. They only had one last chance to do so.

He said: “And we hunted tonight.”

The Bulldogs are the first team to win back-to-back titles since the College Football Playoff debuted in 2014.

“They had the will to work. They didn’t listen to what everyone said about them,” Smart said, referring to a preseason national poll that Georgia was No. 3 and Sportswriters survey For teams in the Southeastern Conference. “And everyone doubts they start the year, and that chip on the shoulder was big enough to create an advantage for our team.”

Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, a sophomore wide receiver, had two touchdown catches, including a 37-yard wide open reception that brought the Bulldogs’ first six of 55 consecutive points.

Tight end running back Brooke Powers, National Player of the Year in charge, had one touchdown on his seven receptions and 152 receiving yards.

“We definitely didn’t play our best. You have to give Georgia a lot of credit,” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said in a post-game press conference. “These guys went out and played exceptionally well.”

Dykes said he is still very proud of his team and said they will learn from this loss.

“Next time we’re on a stage like this we’ll handle it better,” he said.

The margin of victory of 58 points was the largest since college football held a state championship game in the 1998 season, and Georgia’s 65 points was the most scored in a championship game.

President Joe Biden He tweeted his congratulations To the Bulldogs after their win: “Knowledge of glory, University of GA. Congratulations to the Dawgs for a closely fought National Championship – and to TCUFootball for beating the odds all season.

“Georgia, you have undoubtedly made your community proud tonight.”