Georgia jumps in Alabama in the first week

The SEC rolled out a Saturday roster for the first week of the college football season, only to have LSU drop to Florida for a Sunday night thriller. Most of these SEC gains were of the explosive kind, but based on the strength of the victory, we can reshape things a bit.

1. Georgia

last week: 2

this week: opposite Samford

what do you know: The Bulldogs dismantled the entire No. 12 ranked team in the country. But sure, put 12 teams into the playoffs.

2. Alabama

Last week: 1

this week: in Texas

what do you know: Utah is known as the Beehive State, but after a 55-0 loss, Utah State left Tuscaloosa after running into one away from home. ouch.

3. Texas A&M

last week: 3

this weekOpposite the Appalachian State

what do you know: Jimbo Fisher has his sandbag for the week after the App State moved North Carolina to the wire. But unlike UNC, Texas A&M doesn’t travel to Boone, NC, so the magic of Smoky Mountain will have to travel.

4. Florida

last week: 7

this week: opposite Kentucky

what do you know: The SEC’s pick for the week of your choice was really a Utah-2.5 against the Napiers fight. Thanks Billy. I’m out and running.

5. Arkansas

last week: 6

this week: opposite South Carolina

what do you know: With the help of a jump pass to reach the goal line against Cincinnati, Arkansas is jumping over Tennessee for the time being.

6. Kentucky

last week: 4

this week: in Florida

what do you know: Four years ago, Mark Stopes took Kentucky into the quagmire and spoiled Dan Mullen’s first SEC game as the Gators coach. He’ll be back on Saturday with a good chance to do Billy Napier the same way.

7. Tennessee

last week: 5

this week: In House

what do you know: it’s the Johnny Majors Bowl This week for volunteers. Majors spent two internships at Pete about 16 in UT — cutting Phil Vollmer’s sandwich in half.

8. Ole Miss

last week: 8

this week: Opposite Central Arkansas

what do you know: Jaxson Dart started in a quarterback against Troy. Luke Altmaier will start against Central Arkansas. And most likely, we still do not know who will win the job.

9. Mississippi

last week: 9

this week: in Arizona

what do you knowAt the start of the week, Mike Leach didn’t say anything funny, weird, or even interesting after his opening win over Memphis. This will not hold.

10. Auburn

last week: 12

this weekIn front of San Jose State

what do you know: Bryan Harsin’s watch doesn’t really start until week 3. Of course, Allen Greene thought it would last at least that long too.

[ Replacing Allen Greene: Here are some top candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director ]

11. LSU

last week: 10

this week: opposite the south

what do you know: Brian Kelly I still can’t speak Cajun. But after the way the Tigers dropped one to FSU, he’s now going to listen to a lot of it.

12. South Carolina

last week: 11

this week: in Arkansas

what do you know: How did Georgia beat South Carolina 311-306, intercept Spencer Rattler twice, and still lose by 21? Special teams, Sir Big Spear restore his name.

13. Missouri

last week: 13

this week: in Kansas

what do you know: Nothing says “11 a.m. kick-off on Deuce” quite like a Missouri-Kansas State game.

14. Vanderbilt

last week: 14

this week: opposite Wake Forest

what do you know: Commodore QB Mike Wright is the incredible athlete that Hawaiian and Elon made look like. It would be a handful for anyone. Vanderbilt won’t.

