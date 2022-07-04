Georgia: New pro-European demonstration in Tbilisi

During a pro-European demonstration in Tbilisi on July 3, 2022. Shak Avazov / AB

Two weeks after the first mobilization, on June 21, tens of thousands of pro-European activists demonstrated again on Sunday, July 3, in Tbilisi, demanding the resignation of the Georgian government, accused of failing to get into the country. European Union (EU) candidate status.

By evening, there were more than 35,000 demonstrators They gathered in front of the Georgian parliamentBlocking traffic on the capital’s main thoroughfare and waving European and Georgian flags, along with placards “We Are Europe”Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists noted.

All opposition parties and several pro-European organizations called the rally to increase pressure on the ruling Georgian Dream party, which it accuses of authoritarian drift and deteriorating relations with Brussels.

“We demand Oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili [fondateur du Rêve géorgien] Relinquishes executive power, respects the Constitution and transfers it to a government of national unity”, they called in a message on Facebook before the demonstration. A new government should come “Enact the requested reforms [les Vingt-Sept] This automatically brings us candidate status for EU membership.”The text continues.

“Undemocratic” system

For one of the protesters, surgeon Nika Gorkaslitze, 45, “Ivanishvili is pulling the strings of the government, parliament, courts, media: a system that is undemocratic and incompatible with Georgia’s ambition to become a member of the European Union”. “Our struggles will not stop until we have a new government capable of implementing the reforms necessary for EU membership.”Marina Sanodze, a 19-year-old student, promised.

On June 23, European leaders said among themselves “Ready to grant candidate status” Georgia was the target of a Russian armed attack in 2008, but once major reforms were carried out. The decision was followed by anti-Georgian Dream demonstrations, during which Bidzina Ivanishvili, considered the country’s strongest man, was demanded to relinquish power even though he had no official political activity.

Georgia, which borders the Black Sea, applied to join the EU along with Ukraine and Moldova, two former Soviet republics, days after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. But while European leaders have granted this status to Kyiv and Chisinau, they have denied it to Tbilisi. “The European Perspective” From Georgia. “Georgia’s future lies within the EU”Charles Michel, President of the European Council, gave the assurance.

The government was “collected”.

This announcement was welcomed “History” By Georgian President Salome Surabishvili. “We are ready to work hard in the coming months to achieve candidate status.”, she wrote on Twitter.

But Brussels is demanding reforms from Tbilisi on justice, press freedom, the electoral system, and fighting oligarchs. Prime Minister Irakli Garipachvili, of the Georgian Dream party, promised that his government would “collected” To pass these reforms and get candidate status ” soon “.

Georgia has wanted to join the EU and NATO for years. Against the backdrop of these aspirations, it was confronted with a brief war against Russia in 2008, which immediately recognized the independence of two Georgian separatist territories.

