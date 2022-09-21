German government nationalizes Uniper in move to secure energy supplies

BERLIN – The German government announced on Wednesday that it will acquire Uniper, once the country’s largest importer of Russian gas, to ensure the supply of energy to homes and businesses.

The German state will spend 8 billion euros ($7.9 billion) to acquire shares it does not already own in Uniper, giving it a 99 percent stake. It is buying shares of Fortum, a Finnish energy company, which will sell its large stake in Uniper to the German government for 1.70 euros per share, a fraction of what Uniper shares were worth before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, when they were traded around. 40 euros per share.

In July, the German government took 30 percent stake in Uniper It agreed to a rescue package worth 15 billion euros. The company is responsible for providing about 40 percent of all gas used in Germany, including in hundreds of municipalities that provide heating to homes across the country. The Finnish government owns a stake in Fortum, and Helsinki has refrained from providing further assistance to the German company.