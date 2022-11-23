Germany protests FIFA’s decision to ban rainbow badges

DOHA, Qatar — When photographers lined up at Khalifa International Stadium, preparing for the traditional but often routine ritual of a team photo op, Germany’s World Cup players made it their moment to take a stand.

Raising their right hands to their mouths and keeping them there until the last shot was taken, Germany engaged in a silent rebellion against FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, which banned their captain from wearing a multicolored armband in the match as part of the match. campaign for social justice.

The measure came two days after FIFA banned not only Germany but many other European teams from wearing badges promoting LGBT rights. And threatening them with discipline in the gamea decision that ultimately angered the teams – and led to accusations of bullying against the tournament organizer – but which was also ultimately adhered to.

The aim of the campaign was to educate marginalized groups in the host country, Qatar, which criminalizes same-sex behaviour. The team had notified FIFA of their plans in September but only received a response hours before England, the first of teams to pledge a stand, opened their campaign on Monday. Teams said they expected to be fined for breaking FIFA’s strict dress code regulations, but were instead told that their captains would receive a yellow card.