Get a Fully Equipped Alienware Aurora R16 RTX 4090 Gaming PC for an Incredible $2,520

If you’re looking for a high-end PC, you definitely don’t want to miss this deal. Dell is currently offering Alienware Aurora R16 GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming PC for an incredible $2,519.99 after an instant $900 discount and an extra 10% off coupon code.Save 10“This might be the best deal on an RTX 4090 gaming PC we’ve ever seen. The RTX 4090 is the most powerful graphics card on the market, and if you were to buy a standalone card, it would cost you over $1,600. This PC will obviously run any game you want at 4K at Ultra settings.

Alienware Aurora R16 RTX 4090 Gaming PC Starts at $2,520

Alienware Aurora R16 Liquid-Cooled Intel Core i9-14900KF RTX 4090 Gaming Desktop with 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD 6

The Alienware Aurora R16 is powered by an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor, GeForce RTX 4090 graphics, 32GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM, and a 2TB NVMe SSD. The i9-14900KF has a max clock speed of 6GHz with 24 cores, 32 threads, and 36MB cache. This is Intel’s top-of-the-line chip, so it’s great for gaming and more. It’s cooled by a powerful 240mm multi-purpose liquid cooling system and powered by an energy-efficient 80PLUS Platinum 1000W power supply.

Speaking of chassis, the R16 is the latest Alienware Aurora gaming chassis, and it’s the biggest departure from Alienware’s iconic design in years. The R16 is 40% smaller than previous versions but has better thermal management. It features a simple but proven airflow design; air is drawn in through side intake vents above the GPU area, plus a 120mm rear fan draws in air and a 240mm multi-purpose liquid cooler expels air through the top. A side benefit is that the GPU is fed fresh air from the outside rather than recirculating hot internal air.

The RTX 4090 is the most powerful graphics card on the market. No other graphics card, from NVIDIA or AMD, comes close. For comparison, the RTX 4090 is about 110% faster in 4K gaming than the already impressive RTX 3080. It’s also about 60% faster than its predecessor, the RTX 3090 Ti. If you’re still not convinced, check out our RTX 4090 FE review . The 4090 is also a consumer favorite for applications like machine learning or AI image generation applications like Stable Diffusion.

Why choose a gaming PC from Dell or Alienware?

Not everyone is a do-it-yourselfer, and these days gaming PCs aren’t much more expensive than building your own. In fact, depending on the demand for certain components like the GPU, they can be cheaper. The Alienware Aurora R16 is one of our picks for the best gaming PCs of 2024. Alienware’s gaming laptops and desktops offer a dizzying array of options, all housed in custom chassis that are easy on the eyes and easy on the wallet. Alienware’s latest gaming PCs have dramatically improved cooling performance, especially when paired with a liquid cooling solution. Alienware’s gaming laptops have been redesigned in recent years to be thinner and lighter while still offering the same massive power under the hood. Consistent build quality, available inventory, frequent sales, and strong customer service are the main reasons why Dell is at the top of our buy list.

