As it turns out, Al-Din ring‘s Erdtree’s shadow Scaling is actually very difficult. However, for countless players who have I was baffled by the huge spike in difficulty of the DLC.there In reality A very simple solution to your problems: Stop what you’re doing and go collect Scadutree parts.

Scadutree Fragments are pickups that can be found throughout the Land of Shadow Al-Din ring‘s The expansion is one and only. Sometimes they sit in plain sight and other times they may take down an opponent, but there are a total of 50 of them that can be found in Erdtree’s shadow They are key to the expansion’s new leveling system, as well as survival Horrific encounters it contains.

From the first start, Al-Din ring Director Hidetaka Miyazaki has been upfront about how difficult it is Erdtree’s shadowAs well as ways to overcome it. Months ago, Miyazaki revealed the new area for the expansion Its own settlement systemAlthough he and the studio haven’t revealed much about the system, The previews finally shed some light on the details Surrounding Scadutree fragments. The problem is that a fair number of players have either lost parts or haven’t used them much since the DLC launched last week.

Sometime over the weekend, complaints surfaced about… Erdtree’s shadowThe game’s difficulty has reached a point where Bandai Namco’s US Twitter account posted a tweet gently urging players to actually search for Scadutree parts and level up their Scadutree Blessing instead of trying to shovel through the DLC.

Although it does not completely replace Al-Din ringAccording to current statistics, finding Scadutree parts makes a huge difference to players Erdtree’s shadow Much friendlier overall, while retaining the studio’s penchant for insanely difficult encounters. Boosting your Scadutree Blessing not only amplifies the amount of damage you deal, it also negates a percentage of the damage you take. The players desperately needed the latter Erdtree’s shadowconsidering that minor enemies and boss encounters alike were eliminated in one or two attacks.

So when you’re wandering the Shadowlands this week, keep an eye out for Scadutree parts all over the map. From the sounds of it, you will no Enjoy the rest Erdtree’s shadow Without taking advantage of it.