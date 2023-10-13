Get ready for the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse on Saturday

Millions of people across the Americas are preparing for an experience like no other on Saturday. The moon will cross the sun, casting a mysterious veil from Oregon to Brazil during an annular solar eclipse.

The astronomical marvel is scheduled to soar this weekend over the western United States, across the Yucatán Peninsula and across several Central American countries, before ending at sunset off the coast of South America. As with the 2017 solar eclipse, which passed through 14 US states, people from different walks of life will come together for a fleeting reminder that we all share the same home within a vast, endless universe.

“You have this moment when you see your place in the universe,” said Frank Marchis, an astronomer at the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California, who remembers staring in amazement during his first eclipse at an ancient temple in Tokyo.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon falls between the sun and the Earth. Because the Moon’s orbit is slightly elliptical, rather than a perfect circle, this alignment sometimes occurs when it is furthest from Earth. The result is an annular solar eclipse, or “ring of fire,” that viewers will see this weekend.