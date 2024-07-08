Get Super Mario, Zelda, and More Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games for $35 While You Still Can

We’re expecting some great deals on video games on Prime Day next week, but Target is getting a head start on the event by listing a bunch of popular Switch games for just $35. You’ll need to be a Target Circle member to take advantage of the big price cuts — but signing up is completely free and only takes a few seconds. You’ll also unlock a bunch of other deals, as these video game price drops are part of Target Circle Week, which slashes prices on thousands of items across the store.

As for Switch games, notable titles on sale for $35 include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Pikmin 4, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and more. Switch titles don’t usually see such generous discounts, so be sure to check them out if you haven’t played these classics yet. And if you’re looking for some summer co-op fun, you can get New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $35, which lets up to four friends jump in for local play.

Since deals this good are so rare, it’s likely that Target will sell out of some or even all of its Switch gaming offerings before Target Circle week ends on July 13. Fortunately, Target has included both a physical offer and And Digital versions of Switch games are available in this promotion. So if you prefer digital games, you can purchase a key from Target that can be redeemed on the Switch online store. If you choose to buy physical, your local Target store will likely offer same-day delivery or pickup.

Nintendo Switch Game Deals for Target Circle Week

Physical and digital versions are available for $35.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available for surprisingly less at Walmart. You can buy the physical copy for just $30. Walmart also offers Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for only $30.

Once you’ve finished checking out all the cheap Switch games, take a few minutes to dive in. Target offer buy two get one free On video games, movies, books and more. You can mix and match across all categories, giving you an easy way to filter your wish list at cheap prices.

Target isn’t the only company trying to beat Amazon on Prime Day, as Walmart’s massive summer sale kicks off on July 8. So if you’re looking for more great deals, be sure to check back throughout the week. We’ll also be covering the best early Prime Day deals leading up to July 16-17, so be sure to check out our Prime Day Hub for the latest discounts.