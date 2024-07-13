Get the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $49.99 if you trade in your old smartwatch

to update: The pre-launch offer for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has now ended, but you can still get a huge discount on the new smartwatch. We’ve updated the piece below to reflect the current offer.

Original story: Smartwatches tell you the time, display your notifications, and offer a host of health and fitness tracking features. Samsung just launched its latest wearable, and surprisingly, you can actually get the Galaxy Watch 7 for just $49.99 (was $299.99) if you have an existing smartwatch you want to replace.

Samsung accepts a range of wearables from Samsung, Apple, Fitbit, and Garmin as part of this trade-in offer as long as they are on the list of eligible devices. For example, you can trade in your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to get a full $250 discount on your new smartwatch.

Of course, not everyone will have a specific device to replace, but Samsung has boosted the amount of cash you get for a whole range of products, with at least $100 off any smartwatch in any condition. So even if you have some old tech on your wrist, you’ll get a nice discount on upgrading.

But that’s not all. You can also add a select bracelet worth $49.99 to your order for free.

It’s not quite as good as the deal that dropped its price to $24.99 earlier this week, but it’s still a very cheap way to get a new smartwatch. Check out all the details below.

Today’s best deal on Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

The Galaxy Watch 7 features the latest and greatest technology from Samsung. It starts with a new, super-fast processor that ensures a great and responsible experience for every user. It also includes a wide range of Galaxy AI features that enhance the experience and make the wearable smarter.

We haven’t had a chance to give our full verdict yet, but we were impressed after some hands-on time with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 early review. We particularly like the new BioActive Sensor suite, which enhances health and wellness capabilities. When paired with your Samsung phone and the Samsung Health app, you’ll really get a great ecosystem of features to help you achieve all your goals.

