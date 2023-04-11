Get the Samsung Galaxy A54 for less than $100

– Recommendations are selected independently by the review editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Techies rejoice: Samsung’s latest smartphone is here and you can get it at an amazing price right now. with the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G You get powerful performance, a gorgeous display, a professional-quality camera, and ultra-fast charging from a device that fits easily in your pocket. The best part? You can get your hands on the new phone for less than $100 right now — keep reading to find out how Save big at Samsung.

now, You can order formally Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Smartphone. The new Samsung Galaxy is available at an affordable $449.99 for just $99.99 if you trade in an eligible device (smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch). Along with saving up to $350, you’ll be able to get yourself a pair of these Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Earbuds for only $59.99 – that’s $90 off their list price of $149.99! Your Samsung purchase will also include three free months of Spotify Premium ($29.97 value), two free months of Adobe Lightroom ($19.98 value) and six free months of SiriusXM Streaming ($65.94 value).

Samsung says the new 5G phone has a 6.4-inch display, an ultra-fast charging battery and a nearly lag-free 5G processor so you can quickly load all your favorite games, movies, and apps on a crisp display. The sleek three-lens design features Gorilla Glass 5 front and back that helps keep the phone pristine. To capture every memory in crystal clear quality, the Galaxy A54 Four different cameras. This includes two front cameras for great selfies and video calls (32MP macro and 5MP macro) and two rear cameras for all your photographic needs (12MP ultra-wide camera and 50MP main camera). You’ll never miss a shot with the single take feature that can capture photos and videos up to 10 seconds long. biting at night? Night mode increases the camera’s pixel size to keep photos bright in low light.

Don’t worry about jailbreaks or hacks because the A54 comes with Samsung Knox security technology that lets you see how apps track your data and creates more secure ways to share files, among other things. Galaxy users. Whether you want a handy work assistant in your pocket or you want something to call your people, the A54 is ready to handle your smartphone essentials.

Get ahead of the shopping rush for the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphone innovation by checking out this exclusive Samsung deal!

