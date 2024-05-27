May 27, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Getting to absolute zero for quantum computing is now much faster thanks to the advanced design of the refrigerator

Getting to absolute zero for quantum computing is now much faster thanks to the advanced design of the refrigerator

Cheryl Riley May 27, 2024 3 min read

Advanced cooling technology could help revitalize quantum computing and cut costly preparation time in key science experiments by weeks.

Scientists often need to generate temperatures close to… Absolute zero For quantum computing and astronomy, among other uses. These temperatures are known as the “big cold”, as they keep the most sensitive electrical devices free of interference – such as temperature changes. However, the refrigerators used to achieve these temperatures are very expensive and inefficient.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Why are some images more memorable than others?

May 27, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NASA’s innovative solutions for efficiently cleaning up space debris

May 27, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

This week’s space photo: NASA sees the movement of a “platypus” on Jupiter’s moon Europa

May 26, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Actor has died at the age of 37 after being shot in Los Angeles.

May 27, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Getting to absolute zero for quantum computing is now much faster thanks to the advanced design of the refrigerator

May 27, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NBA Playoffs: Mavericks rookie Derek Lively II is said to be ‘OK’ after taking a violent knee in Game 3

May 27, 2024 Joy Love
1 min read

Tempur-Pedic cooling mattress topper hits $2,999 on Memorial Day — just in time for another hot summer

May 27, 2024 Len Houle