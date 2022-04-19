April 19, 2022

Giancarlo Esposito explained the horrific Premiere scene to children

Roxanne Bacchus April 19, 2022 3 min read
  • Warning: There are spoilers ahead for the sixth season premiere of “Better Call Saul”.
  • A moment near the beginning of the episode featuring Lalo may have left you stumped until a second watch.
  • Giancarlo Esposito told Insider he had to explain the matter to his daughters, who were “humiliated”.

The sixth season premiere ofThe best of Saul on demandIt contains shocking details that you might overlook the first time you watch it.

When Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) visits a couple at the beginning of the episode, the man tells Lalo that he is going to brush and shave his overgrown beard.

Lalo orders him to keep mustache and spirit, something you might not think twice about at first.

While the wife prepares coffee for Lalo, he removes a blade from the scissors and heads to the bathroom where the man shaves with the intention of killing him.

BCS 601 Lalo Scissors

Lalo carries out a plan in the sixth season premiere of “Better Call Saul.”

AMC


but why?

If the moment confuses you, you’re not alone. Even star Giancarlo Esposito’s daughters, Keel and Robbie, needed to explain the scene to them.

“They were confused the moment Lalo got the knife and he’s in that nice Mexican place with people of his friends. And I said, ‘Well, you know what happens to them,'” Esposito told Insider.


Zoom

 advance this month.

In the finale of Season 5, which aired about two years ago, Gus Fring (Esposito) sends a group of assassins to Mexico to kill Lalo. They failed, but Lalo cleverly faked his death.

In need of a body to make his death seem believable to Gus and the world, Lalo finds a man who looks a lot like himself. He then encouraged the man to shave his facial hair in such a way that he looked like a double Lalo.

Moments before Lalo kills the man off screen, there is a shot where the man looks at Lalo and you should notice that the two look very similar.

BCS 601 Best Double Summon Saul Lalo

The man’s reflection in the mirror shows that he looks like Lalo after a quick shave.

AMC, formulated by Kirsten Acuna / Insider


When she brought the two Esposito daughters together, he said they were shocked.

“They didn’t put that together,” Esposito said, recounting how he explained the scene to them. And I said, ‘When the man shaved, who was he like? “They were insulted, and they thought it was awful.”

“They were so excited about this show and in such admiration,” Esposito added of his daughters who accompanied their father to the season 6 premiere on April 7.

Best to call Saul Kale Esposito, Giancarlo Esposito, Ruby Esposito

Callie (left) and Ruby (right) Esposito with their father, Giancarlo Esposito, at the Season 6 premiere of “Better Call Saul” in Hollywood on April 7.

Steve Granitz / Movie Magic


The star, who plays the creepy restaurateur and his account on the prequel series “Breaking Bad,” added that Kale, one of Esposito’s four daughters, is a huge fan of both series. As a result, they are trying to get spoilers out of it for the final season.

“They basically annoy me. They really want to know exactly what I’m going to do with Lalo,” Esposito said, hinting that things might not go as fans expect.

“It will be a surprise to the fans what Lalo does to me and it will be a surprise to the fans what the final Gus end of this particular season will be,” he added.

New episodes of “Better Call Saul” air on AMC on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. The first two episodes are currently airing on AMC+.

