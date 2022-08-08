Giant crowds expected for inaugural launch of NASA’s giant rocket

Spectators watch the launch of the space shuttle Atlantis on July 8, 2011. The launch was the 135th and final space shuttle launch for NASA. picture : Phil Sandlin ( AP )

NASA’s SLS rocket is set to launch for the first time In just three weeks, rattling from the launch pad with 8.8 million pounds of thrust. There will be to see it fly by thousands and thousands of spectators, as the Age of Artemis officially begins.

The 322-foot Space Launch System is the most powerful rocket NASA has ever built, launching 15 percent more powerful than the Apollo-era Saturn V and nearly 12 percent more powerful than the system that brought the space shuttle into orbit. . Attending the SLS launch will be a feast for the senses – and a major attraction for tourists visiting Florida’s Space Coast.

Artemis 1 – the inaugural launch of the SLS – is currently scheduled for August 29 at 8:33 a.m. ET, with spare windows available on September 2 and September 5. local tourism official Florida said today that m raw from An estimated 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the launch, as SLS will board Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center and attempt to send the unmanned Orion capsule on a 42-day journey around the moon and back. Launch will indicate the beginning of a file Artemis era It could potentially pave the way for a repeat mission with a crew in 2024 and a manned mission to the lunar surface no later than 2025.

The Space Coast is no stranger to large crowds. During the shuttle era, it wasn’t uncommon for half a million people to attend the launch, and Peter Kranes, CEO of the Space Coast Tourism Bureau, told Florida Today, SpaceX Crew Dragons launches attract as many as 250,000. visitors. Accordingly, the estimate of 100,000 people for the release of SLS may be low, although this is difficult to determine.

في الواقع ، لم يكن الحماس لبرنامج Artemis التابع لناسا كبيرًا. في وقت سابق من هذا العام، None of the contestants. Risk! Aware of upcoming moon missionsDuring a NASA briefing on August 3, a reporter from Ohio claimed that only two One out of 30 people in his newsroom knew the United States was going back to the moon. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson was surprised by the claim, saying that reporters in Orlando were certainly aware of the Artemis missions and that the eventual moon landing would grab public attention and make it to the country’s front pages.

Regardless, the influx of visitors to the area can Straining the area’s ability to host them . Florida says today that just over 10,000 hotel rooms and 4,500 vacation units are available in Brevard County. However, many visitors from the surrounding area, such as Orlando, will not spend the night.

For tourists, Space Coast really lives up to its name. In addition to Gorgeous beaches, this stretch of Atlantic coast is now seeing a steady influx of rocket launches. This year alone has seen 32 launches from the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral, a pace not seen since the 1960s.

Tourists can watch these launches from the beach, in designated areas near the launch pad, and even from a rooftop bar. The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers another attraction, including the newly opened building Portal: Deep Space Launch Complexwhich features a scale model of the SLS, Replica space suitsand the augmented SpaceX Falcon Heavy.