July 29, 2022

Giant video screen falls on girl dancers at Hong Kong concert

Roxanne Bacchus July 29, 2022 2 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A huge video billboard fell off a stage during a concert by Hong Kong’s popular Boy Band Mirror on Thursday, crushing one artist and trapping others, prompting the government to launch an investigation and suspend future performances.

Local channel RTHK reported that at least two of the dancers were injured, one in serious condition and the other in stable condition. Local media reported that three of the audience were also injured, causing many fans to be affected after the horrific scenes.

“I am shocked by the accident. I express my sympathy to the injured and I hope they recover soon,” Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said on Friday.

He said the government would investigate and review safety measures to protect performers, staff and the public.

Kevin Young, the city’s culture minister, said the show will be halted until the theater structure is safe. He said in a statement that the state entertainment office had already contacted the concert organizer about other events on the stage in recent days.

The hugely popular group Cantopop was formed in 2018 by a reality TV show and has planned a series of 12 shows at the Hong Kong Coliseum, next to the city’s Victoria Harbour.

More than 13,000 mirror fans have signed an online petition asking the concert organizer to resolve issues and ensure safety for all performers, according to the petition’s website.

MakerVille, the party’s organizer and owned by Hong Kong businessman Richard Lee’s PCCW Media group, said it was meticulously investigating the cause of the accident.

“We deeply regret that the incident caused inconvenience to viewers or others affected.”

Additional reporting by Farah Master and Tweeny Siew; Editing by Richard Boleyn

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

