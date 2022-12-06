Giants are looking to add a couple of outfielders

It’s no secret that the Giants are in the midst of hunting down the best free agent outfielder in the game Aaron Judgebut baseball operations president Farhan Zaidi says the team is looking to add outfield players this winter (Via Alex Pavlovich from NBC Sports Bay Area).

Giants Conversations with the Judgeongoing“and the giants”You have a really strong interest.” In addition to AL MVP says Al-Zaidi. However, Al-Qadi may not be the only potential new face patrolling Oracle Park in 2023, as Al-Zaidi looks to add more than one.

It’s interesting that the Giants are looking to add outfield players this winter, though it may not be surprising. As it stands, they have Lamonte Wade Jr.And the Mike YastrzemskyAnd the Jock PedersenAnd the Austin Slater And the Luis Gonzalez In the mix for playtime outside. Pederson will likely spend a lot of time at DH, while Gonzalez remains a minor league option and might be better suited as a depth piece, as Wade Jr. might be.

It was already giants linked with Mitch HanigerAnd the Brandon Nemo And the Cody Bellinger This winter, so does the judge, though it is unknown if they view the former trio as a contingency for the judge or in addition to it. Of course, it’s not necessarily that simple, and while Giants have the financial muscle to make a lot of moves, it seems more likely that they would go after Nimmo should they lose to Judge, while the likes of Haniger and Bellinger – who would get smaller deals from Nimmo – might be more attractive. as options along with the default judge’s signature.

Outside of this trio of options, the likes of Andrew Benintende And the Michael Brantley It could make sense. in the trading market, Brian Reynolds I handed a trade order to the Pirates over the weekend, and it’s certainly possible that the Giants have an interest in bringing back a player they drafted and developed.

While the outfield seems like an area of ​​focus for the Giants, Zeddy also said they are looking to add a starting pitcher (Via Evan Webeck from Mercury News). They did He is said to be interested in return Carlos RodonBut Zaidi was asked about adding the No. 2 starter at the back Logan Webb And he said “We kind of have other needs.” That suggests any starting pitcher addition is likely to come from the middle class of options, with names like Kodai SingaAnd the Taeguan Walker And the Jameson Tellon Among the options.