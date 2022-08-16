Gina Lollobrigida, 95, to run for Senate in Italian elections

“I will fight for the people to decide, from health to justice. Italy is in bad shape, I want to do something good and positive,” she added.

Although she had “respect” for Draghi’s work, Lollobrigida said she disagreed. She said she decided to launch an election campaign after speaking with her lawyer.

Lollobrigida said she was “good friends” with Indira Gandhi, who was India’s first female prime minister. “I saw her every time she came to Rome. She was an extraordinary woman.”

The actress, who starred in films such as “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” in 1956 and “Come September” in 1961, made her first attempt to enter the political arena in 1999 when she ran for a seat in the European Parliament, although it was unsuccessful. .

“It was an experience. In life you can lose and you can win,” she said.

“As long as there is energy, I use it for important things, especially for my country,” she added.

She is not the first celebrity to make such a transformation.

In 1994, media mogul and former owner of AC Milan football club Silvio Berlusconi He formed the Forza Italia party and was elected prime minister. However, he was sacked towards the end of that year and lost the 1996 elections. Five years later, he won the general election with 18.5 million votes to become Prime Minister of Italy.