Giorgia Meloni criticizes an “artificial controversy” about abortion

Asked by journalists about the absence of the word “abortion” in the final declaration of the leaders gathered at the G7 summit, Emmanuel Macron said he “respected” and “regretted” the principle derived from the “sovereign choice”. Italians.

The head of the Italian government, Giorgia Meloni, who presided over the G7 summit, slammed this Saturday, June 15. “An Artificial Controversy” The leaders’ final declaration made no mention of abortion rights.

“This controversy is completely artificially constructed, in fact it is a controversy that does not happen over (…) because there is nothing to discuss” Giorgia Meloni made the pledge during the final press conference of the summit, while the matter made headlines in the media in Italy and abroad.

Arm wrestling

In a final declaration released Friday evening, the leaders of the planet’s seven richest democracies did not directly address abortion rights. A significant change compared to the last summit in Hiroshima, Japan in 2023, when a press release showed their link. “Access to Safe and Legal Abortion and Post-abortion Care Services”. The matter led to a behind-the-scenes standoff between the delegations.

The US, France and the European Union, in particular, wanted to keep the words, but the Italian prime minister, head of an ultraconservative party and rotating chair of the G7, flatly refused to write black on white. It was approved last year.

The final declaration issued on Friday simply reiterates “Hiroshima Leaders’ Commitments to Universal, Adequate, Affordable and Quality Access to Health Services for Women, including Sexual and Reproductive Rights and Comprehensive Health for All”.

Macron vs. Meloni

“Usually when one of these documents repeats itself, we refer to previous documents to avoid repeating them unnecessarily”Georgia tried to reason with Meloney.

Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni went head-to-head in Puglia on Thursday. Journalists asked about the lack of word “abortion”said the French President “sorry” All inside “Respect» A policy derived “Sovereign Choice” Italians.

The trip angered Georgia Meloni, whose government passed a law allowing anti-abortion activists to access public health system counseling clinics for women considering voluntary termination of pregnancy. “It’s a big mistake” of “Campaign using a prestigious forum like the G7”She replied to Emmanuel Macron.

There is no reference to “gender identity”.

On the rights of LGBTQ+ communities, the Italian G7 text is less than 2023, even though it is clearly mentioned. “Deeply concerned about the diminishing rights of women, girls and LGBTQIA+ people around the world, especially in times of crisis”.

Likewise, the G7 in 2023 expressed the need to protect and support “Diversity, particularly regarding sexual orientation and gender identity”. In the 2024 Declaration, any mention is made “Gender Identity“Gone. Here again, Ms. Meloney asserted, there is “no going back” on LGBTQ rights.