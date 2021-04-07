GM recalls 30 Chevrolet Camaros for airbag module separation

It is not uncommon for dedicated Chevy fans to get their favorite brand logo tattooed on their hands, but for a few Camaro owners, they are likely to end up with one on their forehead.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHDSA) has issued a safety reminder for 30 Camaros – yes, just 30 cars – where the logo at the steering wheel can be disassembled if the airbag is used.

If that happens, instead of getting out of the way when the bag comes out, the logo could turn into a projectile, perhaps a new tattoo on someone’s face.

According to the NHDSA, 30 affected vehicles have model years from 2017 to 2021, and they are the result of airbag modules made of “improperly designed plastic materials”. This includes the original parts of the vehicle, or will later be replaced as part of the repair.

GM reported the problem to the Federal Security Agency following a request from the parts supplier that the two airbag covers were detached during the minus-30C test deployment. Further testing revealed that the cover could split at “normal operating temperature”.

General Motors did not specify whether any of the affected vehicles were sold in Canada, but said there were no reports of injuries – or bruises on the forehead – that separate it from real-world driving. Letters will be issued to the owners of the affected vehicles from May 10, 2021, and the dealers will exchange the volumes free of charge.