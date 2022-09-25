September 25, 2022

The Renaissance Center, the headquarters of General Motors, is on the Detroit River in downtown Detroit.

GM workers will return to their offices at least 3 days a week

Cheryl Riley September 25, 2022 3 min read

The automaker confirmed Friday that General Motors employees who have worked remotely due to the pandemic will be required to return to the office at least three days a week, starting later this year.

An internal letter to employees, first obtained by Automotive News and confirmed by GM on Friday, attributed the shift in GM’s proper business policy to progress against the pandemic, saying “the COVID-19 situation has improved significantly.”

“Due to the significant improvement in the COVID landscape, and as we accelerate our transformation and enter a rapid launch cycle, we are appropriately advancing the business to drive the best collaboration, mindset and impact for the organisation. Effective later this year, employees who have moved to remote work are in place,” Maria said. All time during the pandemic will be shifting to a more regular personal work cycle, and they are now expected to work three days on campus each week,” GM spokeswoman Raynal said in an email statement Friday. “We are committed to maintaining flexibility to ensure our employees are able to meet their personal obligations, and we will share details with them in the coming weeks.”

