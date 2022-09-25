The automaker confirmed Friday that General Motors employees who have worked remotely due to the pandemic will be required to return to the office at least three days a week, starting later this year.

An internal letter to employees, first obtained by Automotive News and confirmed by GM on Friday, attributed the shift in GM’s proper business policy to progress against the pandemic, saying “the COVID-19 situation has improved significantly.”

“Due to the significant improvement in the COVID landscape, and as we accelerate our transformation and enter a rapid launch cycle, we are appropriately advancing the business to drive the best collaboration, mindset and impact for the organisation. Effective later this year, employees who have moved to remote work are in place,” Maria said. All time during the pandemic will be shifting to a more regular personal work cycle, and they are now expected to work three days on campus each week,” GM spokeswoman Raynal said in an email statement Friday. “We are committed to maintaining flexibility to ensure our employees are able to meet their personal obligations, and we will share details with them in the coming weeks.”

According to an article in Crain’s business in Detroit, GM’s letter to employees was attributed to its “top leadership team,” which listed CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Royce, and 12 other senior executives. The letter, which also indicated a desire to encourage further cooperation moving forward, did not specifically say when the new policy would take effect.

On April 20, 2021, General Motors developed a new philosophy that signals a cultural shift for the 113-year-old automaker called Work Appactively.

Working properly has given many salaried employees flexibility to work wherever they can do their job best. GM considered it a recruitment and retention tool because GM had greater access to talent by not requiring all of its employees to move to Michigan or commute daily.

GM’s new back-to-office plan can’t come fast enough for the renaissance center. The General Motors headquarters site effectively became a ghost town when COVID-19 sent office workers to work from home. Among them: Nearly 5,000 employees of General Motors.

GM has not been able to provide any figures on the number of employees who show up at RenCen offices per day because working appropriately means the number fluctuates daily.

Without them, he was completely calm. Back in June, he was questioned about what would happen to RenCen due to how it became empty, plus General Motors owns part of the building.

Since the pandemic, RenCen has lost Deloitte LLP as a tenant, and Blue Cross Blue Shield has moved about 50 of its 2,000 workers to a smaller office in Detroit.

Free Press staff writer Jimmy LaRue contributed.

Contributed by Free Press team writer JC Reindl.