Goals and meetings: Arsenal 3-0 Lyon in a friendly match 2022 | 08/12/2022

The match ends, Arsenal win, win, love and score.

The game is about to end and Arsenal reduced the intensity and pace of play. Lyon, for their part, are just trying to keep the ball.

A change in modernity at Arsenal. The whole team comes out and gets on the bench.

Tierney creates a fantastic defensive cross to prevent Arsenal’s frame from falling

Dembélé’s shot went past the three posts as he missed the chance to equalise.

Lokonga’s cross shot went wide of the goalkeeper’s far post.

The first half ended, Arsenal beat Lyon without complications.

GOOOOOOOL FOR ARSENAL! Vieira’s left-footed shot beat Lopez to score the Gunners’ third goal.

GOOOOOOOL FOR ARSENAL! Nikitia hits the ball into the net for the second time of the day.

Elneny dribbles inside the penalty area and hits a shot, which Lopez saves well.

Caqueret tries to put a filtered pass between the lines to find one of his attackers but the referee refuses to play due to offside.

GOOOOOOOL FOR ARSENAL! Gabriel gets the end of a corner kick and scores Arsenal’s first.

Dembele hits a weird shot but the ball bounces wide.

Nelson crosses to Nketiah but the Arsenal striker's heart does not end well and misses the chance.

Arsenal had already warned Odegaard’s shot from mid-range into the goalkeeper’s hands.

The friendly kicks off in Dubai, with Arsenal and Lyon facing each other in a warm-up duel.

In a moment we will start broadcasting the Arsenal vs Lyon match, a duel corresponding to the 2022 friendly match.

After learning of Gabriel Jesus’ injury, according to Football Insider, Arsenal will not turn to the winter market in order to locate a guaranteed replacement for Cannarinho, with the striker undoubtedly having more than the support of manager Mikel Arteta in the Premier League. leaders.

FC Barcelona has always recognized the need for an economic balance, which is why the ex-PSV, Manchester United and Olympique Lyonnais striker may be leaving during January and everything seems to indicate that there will be a return to his former home.

According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal are working on planning their squad for the second half of the season and one name that looks solid to arrive in the coming weeks is Leroy Sane. The aim is to strengthen their attacking area in order to offer Mikel Arteta as many variants as possible.

On the other hand, Lyon faced Nice in the last round in Ligue 1 1-1, so the fans could not go into the season break with the joy of victory. Lyon are currently mid-table in the domestic league so they will be looking to prepare as best they can against English opponents to come back with everything they can in the second half of the season and move up the table.

Arsenal faced Wolverhampton in their last Premier League duel with Arsenal winning 2-0 and continuing to increase their lead in the league as leaders of the general table, and considered favorites to win the title in England. They are also still alive in the Europa League and will be looking for a double this season.

The wait is over, World Cup procedures are starting to reach their final stages and that means leagues around the world will resume, so teams have already started working on preparing squads as there will be several playing dates before leaving for the Christmas break. In this match, Arsenal and Lyon will face each other to prepare for the resumption of their championships and for another victory before the end of the year.

Never miss any match details with VAVEL’s live updates and commentary. Follow with us all the details, comments, analysis and formations for that Arsenal vs Lyon match.

a. Lopez. M. Gusto, S. Diomande, C. Lukeba, N. Tagliafico; M. Cacret, Thiago Mendez, H. awar; Mateus Martins, A Lacazette, K Toko Ekambi.

a. Ramsdale O. Zinchenko, Gabriel, W. Saliba, B. White; Zacca, T.; Barty, M.; Odegaard; G, Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, B. Saka.

Arsenal and Lyon have met on 3 occasions (one win for Arsenal, one draw and one victory for Lyon) where the scales are completely equal. In terms of goals, 3 are in favor of Arsenal and 3 are in favor of Lyon. The last duel between them dates back to the 2019 season, in a friendly match in which Lyon defeated Arsenal 2-1.

Lyon will use this match to continue to improve, find details and fix mistakes within the team, as the team currently ranks 8th in the Ligue 1 table with 6 wins, 3 draws and 6 defeats. Likewise, in their last match they drew 1-1 with Nice, which is a good result for their current position, but this does not discourage them from returning with the desire to return for the second part of the season and try to reach the European positions.

Arsenal finished the first part of the season or before the World Cup break with a 0-2 home win over Wolverhampton and as far as the Premier League is concerned they closed in 1st of the overall table with 12 wins. , one draw and one defeat, being a statistic that makes them the number 1 contenders for the Premier League title and they are now securing European places, plus they are qualified in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League so the probability of winning a trophy this season is high. Arsenal will have to come back stronger than ever to continue securing their place as Premier League leader and try to increase their edge over other teams in the pursuit of the championship.