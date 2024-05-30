God of War: Ragnarok PC announced, PSN login requirements confirmed – State of Play 2024

It’s official: God of War: Ragnarok is the latest PlayStation exclusive heading to PC, joining its predecessor on Steam along with several other games that were previously only available on PS5.

It will arrive on PC on September 19, 2024, as announced during Thursday’s State of Play. God of War: Ragnarok will be available alongside Ghost of Tsushima, Spider-Man, and other PlayStation games, all of which have been verified by Steam Deck.

It is expected to include a new PlayStation overlay featuring shared trophies and more of what was introduced with Ghost of Tsushima. Sony has confirmed that it will arrive with unlimited frame rate, UltraWide support, and Nvidia DLSS 3.7/AMD FSR 3.1/Intel XESS 1.3 support.

The trailer also confirmed, much to the dismay of many fans, that a PlayStation Network account would be required.

God of War: Ragonarok continues the stories of Kratos and his soon-to-be teenager, Atreus. The sequel was praised as a captivating spectacle upon its release, receiving a 10 in IGN’s review.

“Flawless writing, impeccable performances, knockout action – it’s a complete work of art from top to bottom. Reflecting its core themes, it’s everything a sequel should be: respecting its legendary lineage, but unafraid to take it to something new and exciting.” Places,” we wrote at the time. “God of War Ragnarok is a monumental achievement and creates a new high that makes many of its peers seem positively human by comparison.”