God of War: Ragnarok PC announced, PSN login requirements confirmed – State of Play 2024

It’s official: God of War: Ragnarok is the latest PlayStation exclusive heading to PC, joining its predecessor on Steam along with several other games that were previously only available on PS5.
It will arrive on PC on September 19, 2024, as announced during Thursday’s State of Play. God of War: Ragnarok will be available alongside Ghost of Tsushima, Spider-Man, and other PlayStation games, all of which have been verified by Steam Deck.
It is expected to include a new PlayStation overlay featuring shared trophies and more of what was introduced with Ghost of Tsushima. Sony has confirmed that it will arrive with unlimited frame rate, UltraWide support, and Nvidia DLSS 3.7/AMD FSR 3.1/Intel XESS 1.3 support.
The trailer also confirmed, much to the dismay of many fans, that a PlayStation Network account would be required.
God of War: Ragonarok continues the stories of Kratos and his soon-to-be teenager, Atreus. The sequel was praised as a captivating spectacle upon its release, receiving a 10 in IGN’s review.
“Flawless writing, impeccable performances, knockout action – it’s a complete work of art from top to bottom. Reflecting its core themes, it’s everything a sequel should be: respecting its legendary lineage, but unafraid to take it to something new and exciting.” Places,” we wrote at the time. “God of War Ragnarok is a monumental achievement and creates a new high that makes many of its peers seem positively human by comparison.”
Best PC games
Instead, this is a list of the games that IGN recommends to PC gamers as a group, ranked using our Face-Off tool so everyone can weigh in on which ones they think should feature. above others. It’s offered in the spirit of recognizing the games we love, and encouraging others to try them if you haven’t.
With only 25 slots to fill, there are plenty of amazing modern PC games that haven’t made the rounds – but that doesn’t mean we don’t think they’re great too! Everyone who voted had a lot of personal favorites that didn’t gain enough traction with the group to make the cut, which is inevitable when there are so many games and so many different viewpoints.
Keep in mind that our criteria for this list narrowed the collection to focus on “recent” PC games, meaning it only covers games that were released or significantly updated within the past 10 years — in this case, going back to the beginning of 2013. We still love games like The original Doom, Half-Life 2, Portal, Skyrim, StarCraft 2, Mass Effect 2, Minecraft, BioShock, KOTOR, Fallout: New Vegas, Batman: Arkham City, and many more. More, but they have graduated from modern classics to all-time classics. To find those games, you’ll need to check out our list of the 100 best games of all time — or our other lists that strive for the best of a particular genre.
Most importantly, remember that this list is just our group’s view and is no more “right” or “wrong” than a list you created yourself. Speaking of which: If you have your own ranking and want to put it out into the world, we’d like to invite you to create a Top 25 (or Top 100!) list of PC games using our playlist tool and share it in the comments.” src=”https:// assets-prd.ignimgs.com/2022/09/23/top25modernpcgames-slideshow-1663951022529.jpg?width=888&crop=16%3A9&quality=20&dpr=0.05″ class=”jsx-2920405963 progressive-image jsx-1049729975 image aspect-ratio aspect-ratio-16-9 jsx-3398679358 hover-opacity loading”/>
God of War: Ragnarok went on to win numerous awards after its release, and subsequently received free DLC that introduced a new roguelike mode that fans had been anticipating for a PC release for a long time. It is worth noting that God of War 2018 received a high rating on Steam, and is currently ranked Overwhelmingly Positive, with our in-depth explanation of how Sony Santa Monica is making its epic more accessible along with other improvements. We’ll see if we get more of the same from its sequel.
For more, check out everything announced at Sony State of Play as well as the after-show broadcast after the broadcast concludes.
Kat Bailey is IGN’s news director and co-host of Nintendo Voice Chat. Do you have any advice? Send her a direct message at @the_katbot.
“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Here’s what’s included in the free Hogwarts Legacy Summer Update
Sony says the PlayStation 5 generation is the console’s most profitable generation yet
Google confirms that the leaked search documents are real