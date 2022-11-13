God of War Ragnarok update 2.001 slams on November 12

Santa Monica Studio has released God of War Ragnarok update 2.001, and it seems that this major update is only for the current generation version of the game, as it appears that the PS4 version is still in version 2.0. Due to how the game just looked, this patch is mainly for bug fixes. Read on to find out what’s new in God of War Ragnarok November 12 (November 13 for those outside of the US) patch notes.

God of War Ragnarok Update 2.001 Patch Notes | God of War Ragnarok November 12 Patch Notes:

size: 221 MB

Update: Santa Monica has yet to post patch notes, although there is one Reddit user I noticed that the position of the options has been changed:

Just install it. They also tweaked the opening screen: the options in the menu were on the left side, and it’s now above Kratos. – xvino

Difficulty settings bug not fixed (still won’t change after changing the difficulty and confirming that you will start from the last checkpoint) –

Shield bug that keeps showing yellow “!” until there is nothing – throw 110,906

Persistent crash problems kodsk

Santa Monica Studio has not acknowledged the patch yet, although we hope that will change soon. However, there are some audio issues with the game that we hope will be resolved, although they are not so prevalent that many people get them. One of these issues is mentioned over here.

Once the official patch notes are released, we’ll make sure to update the article, so update it from time to time. Note that anyone who posts spoilers in the comments will have their comment withdrawn immediately. Don’t be that person, okay?

