November 13, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

God of War Ragnarok update 2.001 slams on November 12

Len Houle November 13, 2022 2 min read

Santa Monica Studio has released God of War Ragnarok update 2.001, and it seems that this major update is only for the current generation version of the game, as it appears that the PS4 version is still in version 2.0. Due to how the game just looked, this patch is mainly for bug fixes. Read on to find out what’s new in God of War Ragnarok November 12 (November 13 for those outside of the US) patch notes.

God of War Ragnarok Update 2.001 Patch Notes | God of War Ragnarok November 12 Patch Notes:

size: 221 MB

Update: Santa Monica has yet to post patch notes, although there is one Reddit user I noticed that the position of the options has been changed:

  • Just install it. They also tweaked the opening screen: the options in the menu were on the left side, and it’s now above Kratos. – xvino

Difficulty settings bug not fixed (still won’t change after changing the difficulty and confirming that you will start from the last checkpoint) –

  • Shield bug that keeps showing yellow “!” until there is nothing – throw 110,906
  • Persistent crash problems kodsk

Santa Monica Studio has not acknowledged the patch yet, although we hope that will change soon. However, there are some audio issues with the game that we hope will be resolved, although they are not so prevalent that many people get them. One of these issues is mentioned over here.

Once the official patch notes are released, we’ll make sure to update the article, so update it from time to time. Note that anyone who posts spoilers in the comments will have their comment withdrawn immediately. Don’t be that person, okay?

See also  PlayStation employees are reported to be angry at the CEO's abortion rights email discussing cat birthdays

Further reading of God of War Ragnarok:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Buy 2 Amazon Get 1 Free Game Sale & More November 2022

November 13, 2022 Len Houle
4 min read

LIVE Best Buy Black Friday Deals – $200 off MacBook Pro M2, OLED TVs from $569

November 12, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Nintendo is considering ‘different initiatives’ and ‘further improvements’ for Switch Online

November 12, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

He was the founder of Improv Comedy Club 90 – Deadline

November 13, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Perhaps the pioneering Mars probe has just sent home one last haunting photo

November 13, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Bills’ Josh Allen will be active, expected to start opposite Vikings

November 13, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

God of War Ragnarok update 2.001 slams on November 12

November 13, 2022 Len Houle