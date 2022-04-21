Golden Knights beat Capitals 4-3 (over time)

The Washington Capitals took a trip to Sin City to see if they could win their lucky 7 out of eight matches. Standing in their way were a desperate Vegas Golden Knights who need points in a hurry if they want to play in the post-season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov jammed the house with Alex Ovechkin’s blast to give the hats an early lead. Alec Martinez’s shot through Ilya Samsonov tied the match again. Ovechkin got himself in at the start of the second half from a one-time feed from Kuznetsov. Evgeny Dadonov scored early in the third inning and Chandler Stevenson continued with his card to give Vegas the first lead.

Alex Ovechkin’s 50th goal of the season is back again. Shea Theodore with her beautiful overtime toll.

The Golden Knights beat the Capitals 4-3.

That first period was actually a lot of fun to watch. I thought the Cup definitely had better chances on the whole after the first few minutes and maybe it was worth leaving the game with a big lead. The Stealth Challenge, the hottest hockey game, was the only thing that stood in their way to do it.

complete He rejected the power play he was about to earn in the hats because he thought the call was incorrect. You don’t see that often.

He has to do what he has to do but that’s the second goal this season Evgeny Kuznetsov Stole directly from Alex Ovechkin. Causey couldn’t even finish his liquid plane because Jonathan Marchesault was himself the archetypal brine behind the Vegas network. Ovi has scored his 40th assist this season on the play, the first time he has reached the 40 mark since 2010-11.

The second period was on the other end of the spectrum in terms of viewing pleasure. The hats really wreaked havoc in Vegas’ neutral zone, so a good portion of the frame has long unloads and it doesn’t get through to anyone. This is definitely a good thing by the hats that have been leading the way.

Alex Ovechkin record him 49 And Target 50 this season and 779 and 780 of his career. These 50 goals are the most a player aged 36 or older has scored in a single season. Nine times The Great Eight reached 50 in one season, drawing the most in NHL history with Mike Posey and Wayne Gretzky.

How did everyone do on their Wordle?

Do you know that Chandler Stevenson Is he just one point shy now of 60 points this season? Forsberg, Vrana, Burakowski, Stevenson. Just distributing some nightmares out there.

That third period was completely insane. Just back and forth for hockey sticks.

Ilya Samsonov This second goal can not be left. Just terrible. Then he threw his wand away just before three and without it he couldn’t stop at Stevenson. Such games are very common with him. I’m over it.

Nick Dodd It takes a lot of penalties.

The Hats are wrapping up their wild ride in Arizona next where they’ll be playing NHL hockey in like a high school gym next season because Gary Bettman is incapable of shame.

