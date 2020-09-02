Good foods return to sweepstakes of books | 2020-09-02

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. – Good Foods as an unprecedented way to celebrate good food and classroom heroes during the school season. Advertising its Back to the Book sweepstakes until 9 p.m.

Over the next six weeks, teachers are encouraged to enter “return to books” sweepstakes, winning a gift package that includes a $ 150 target gift card to decorate their classroom this year, as well as an assortment of kitchen items for their home. Every week there will be a winner and consumers are encouraged to enter in the hope that next week will be a success.

“Back to school is a great time to honor teachers, but this year, teachers still deserve to be celebrated,” said Mandy Bottomley, content marketing director at Good Foods. “We look forward to our ‘Back to Books’ sweepstakes that shed light on wonderful teachers across the country with a conveniently packaged brain-meal for teachers and students to follow throughout the school year.”

Good Foods Uses Social Media Advertising, Influential Partners and Email Marketing to Enable Inputs Here Good foods website. Sweepstakes’ goal is to recognize teachers across the country and promote good food products as a healthy snack for students and families during the school year.