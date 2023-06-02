Google announces new features for Android and Wear OS devices

Google has Unveiled some new features for Android smartphones and tablets. The company also unveiled new features for Wear OS-based smartwatches. These features improve the fun, productivity, and security of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. Some of these features have been leaked over the past few weeks.

These features will be released for Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, while features related to Wear OS will be available on Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5.

Improve reading skills through reading practice

Reading Practice improves vocabulary and comprehension skills. This new feature designed for children is in children’s e-books in Google Play Books. When you see a “Practice” badge on a book, you can receive real-time feedback, practice mispronounced words, and improve your reading skills. This feature is available on both Android phones and tablets.

Google Finance, Google News, and Google TV are getting new tools on phones and tablets

Google also announced three new first-party widgets: Finance Watchlist, Google News, and Google TV. These tools were leaked a few days ago. For Wear OS smartwatches, Google has unveiled a new tile and shortcut for Spotify, giving you instant access to your favorite music and podcasts.

Wear OS has got new, refreshed shortcuts for Google Keep and Spotify

Wear OS users in Washington, D.C. and the San Francisco Bay Area can now pay for their rides and use SmarTrip and Clipper cards via Google Wallet. Google Keep is also getting a new Tile shortcut and watchface. Expect to see these new features soon on the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Watch 5 series. Gboard is also getting more Emoji Kitchen options with water-themed emoji.

Online security features via Google One

Google One members can get alerts if their email account has been exposed to the dark web. Google will provide steps to protect your email and related information. This feature will let you know if your personal information, such as your social security number, has been leaked on the dark web. It’s available in the US, and Google said the feature will be launched in 20 more countries soon.