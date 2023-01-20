Google contacts Larry Page and Sergey Brin to handle ChatGPT and AI Chatbots

But they have long been keen to bring AI into Google products. Vic Gundotra, a former senior vice president at Google, recounted that he gave Mr. Page a demo of the new Gmail feature around 2008. But Mr. Page wasn’t impressed with the effort, asking, “Why doesn’t he auto-write this email for you?” In 2014, Google also acquired DeepMind, a leading artificial intelligence research lab based in London.

Google’s Advanced Technology Review Board, a panel of executives that includes Jeff Dean, the company’s senior vice president of research and artificial intelligence, and Kent Walker, Google’s head of global affairs and chief legal officer, met less than two weeks after ChatGPT’s debut to discuss initiatives Their company as per presentation.

They reviewed plans for products that were expected to debut at Google’s conference in May, including Image Generation Studio, which creates and edits images, and AI Test Kitchen v3, an experimental app for testing and prototyping products.

Other photo and video projects in the works included a feature called Shopping Try-on, a YouTube green screen feature for creating backgrounds; wallpaper maker for Pixel smartphone; an app called Maya that visualizes shoes in 3D; And a tool that can summarize videos by creating a new video, according to the slides.

Google has a list of AI software it plans to offer to software developers and other companies, including image creation technology, which could boost revenue for Google’s cloud division. There are also tools to help other companies build their AI prototypes in web browsers, called MakerSuite, which will have two “Pro” versions, according to the presentation.

In May, Google also expects to announce a tool to make it easier to build apps for Android smartphones, called Colab + Android Studio, that will generate, complete, and fix code, according to the presentation. Another tool for code generation and completion, called PaLM-Coder 2, has also been worked on.

Google executives hope to reassert their company’s status as a leader in artificial intelligence. The company has been working hard on artificial intelligence over the past decade and has already offered a small number of people a chat program that can compete with ChatGPT, called LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialogue Applications.