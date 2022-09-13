Google faces $25.4 billion in damages claims in British and Dutch courts over adtech practices

Google’s name is displayed outside the company’s office in London, Britain, November 1, 2018. REUTERS / Toby Melville / File Photo

BRUSSELS, September 13 (Reuters) – Google’s Alphabet Unit (GOOGL.O) It will face damages claims of up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two cases that will be brought in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers.

Google’s adtech recently came under scrutiny by antitrust regulators after complaints from publishers. Read more

France’s competition watchdog fined the company 220 million euros last year as the European Commission and its UK counterpart investigate whether Google’s ad tech business gives it an unfair advantage over competitors and advertisers.[Read more][اقرأأكثر[readmore

“It is high time that Google takes its responsibilities and pays for the damage it has done to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to seek compensation for publishers in the EU and UK,” Damien Geradin at law firm Geradin Partners said in a statement on Tuesday. .

Google has criticized the looming lawsuits, saying it is working constructively with publishers across Europe.

A spokesperson said: “This lawsuit is speculative and opportunistic. When we receive the complaint, we will fight it vigorously.”

The British claim in the UK Competition Court of Appeal will seek to recover damages for all owners of banner sites, including traditional publishers. Britain has a withdrawal system.

The Dutch claim is open to publishers affected by Google’s actions. The Harbor litigation funder financed both lawsuits.

(1 dollar = 0.9860 euros)

Fu Yun Che reports. Editing by Philip Blinkinsop and David Evans

