April 9, 2022

Google Fi Lowers Unlimited Plan Prices With Increased High Speed ​​Data

Len Houle April 9, 2022 2 min read

Google Fi cuts prices Via two unlimited cellular plans, plus add more high-speed data (via 9to5Google). Simply Unlimited has dropped from $60 a month to $50 a month for a single line, while the full-featured Unlimited Plus plan is now at $65 a month for a single line, compared to its previous price of $70 a month. This marks the first price reduction for Unlimited Plus and Simply Unlimited since their debut 2019 And 2021Straight.

The cheapest cost comes with high speed data on both plans, increasing from 22 GB to 50 GB with the Unlimited Plus plan and from 22 GB to 35 GB with Simply Unlimited. As mentioned in MVNO’s Updated plans pageGoogle Fi says it will start restricting your data after either limit is exceeded. And if you want to use your phone or laptop as a portable hotspot, Google is adding 5GB of hotspot tethering to its Simply Unlimited plan, a feature previously only available with Unlimited Plus.

Both plans now include unlimited calls within Canada and Mexico as well. Before the update, you could only make free calls to Canada or Mexico, not when traveling in either country. The Google Fi flexible plan also gets you free calls to both countries, with no changes to its $20/month per line and $10/GB usage fee.

Although both plans offer unlimited calls, texts, and data, Simply Unlimited comes with some limitations when compared to the Unlimited Plus plan, such as the use of select hotspot data, the inability to share data across other devices such as tablets, as well as fewer One of the supported destinations for free calls, texts and data.

However, its lower price, along with the addition of hotspot connectivity, could make it a more serious competitor when it comes to unlimited budget plans. to compare, Visible by Verizon Offers unlimited data for $40 per month for one line, Verizon Unlimited Basic Plan Starting at $70 a month (with paperless billing and automatic payment), AT&T’s Most affordable unlimited plan It costs $65 a month (with automatic payment and paperless bills), while T-Mobile Basics The plan will run you $60 per month (with automatic payment).

