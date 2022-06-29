June 29, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Google is about to switch your Gmail interface to this new look

Len Houle June 29, 2022

The Google An updated user interface for Gmail began rolling out in February It brings Meet, Chat, and Spaces closer and applies more Material You design effects. Starting today, it will switch to unsubscribe instead of subscribingso your account will switch to the new view by default very soon.

It’s not a big change, but like Google transitions With the current flavor of the week messaging app and weaves Its Workspace suite into a better Office competitorThis puts more emphasis on updated experiences.

The old Gmail menu, with Chat and Meet aligned below Gmail inboxes and labels.
Image: google

If you can’t tell the difference here, the updated UI brings together the buttons for Mail, Interview, Spaces, and Chat into a single list at the top of the left bar instead of showing multiple conversations from each one in the list. It’s still easy to access without having to display everything on the screen at once, and you can quickly jump to a conversation in any section where a menu will appear when you hover over its icon.

New Gmail user interface, with only Gmail and other apps disabled

New Gmail user interface, with only Gmail and other apps disabled
Image: google

And if you just want to have a certain form of on-screen communication without the others (like Gmail), doing that is a little easier because chat and the rest aren’t listed under your inbox and labels anymore.

According to Google, you can choose which apps are included there in the quick settings menu, where you’ll be able to go back to the old look if you prefer. Unlike the usual 15-day release of new features, Google says this feature is an “extended release,” so as it comes to Workspace and personal Gmail accounts alike, it could take more than two weeks for the interface to change its own. If you just want to give it a try, you should be able to opt in (and back out) from the quick settings menu now, As long as you have already switched to chat from Hangouts And put the chat in the right menu.

