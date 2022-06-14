June 14, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Google Maps now estimates the fees for your trip

Google Maps now estimates the fees for your trip

Len Houle June 14, 2022 2 min read

A new Google Maps feature that estimates how much you have to pay in tolls to drive a specific route is starting to appear in Android and iOS apps, According to Google. Android Police Reports Seeing new fee rates in the app, although it’s not yet visible on a pair of devices we’ve tried on the same route. The fee feature was first announced by Google in April.

Google says the fee pricing shown is based on “reliable information from local fee-collecting authorities,” and takes into account the passage of fees and the time of day when calculating the total cost. There is also still a toggle to “avoid fees” when calculating routes. Previously, Google Maps was able to alert you when tolls were generally paid for the trip, but don’t calculate what those fees might be up to.

According to Google, the feature is available for “nearly 2,000” toll roads in the US, India, Japan and Indonesia for iOS and Android apps. It says it plans to add support in more countries “soon”.

See also  Exclusive: Microsoft continues to iterate on Xbox cloud-streaming device codenamed Keystone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

The Nintendo Switch 14.1.2 system update is now available, here are the full patch notes

June 14, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Sony’s new PlayStation Plus launches in the US with more than 800 games

June 13, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Rumor: Nintendo Live will take place later this month

June 13, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

1 min read

Kardashian wants Blac Chyna to cover $390,000 court costs for her lawsuit

June 14, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX’s CRS-25 cargo launch postponed to July 11

June 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Yo dervish sharp in return to Wrigley Field

June 14, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

Google Maps now estimates the fees for your trip

June 14, 2022 Len Houle