Google Messages gets a redesigned text field along with the shortcuts bar

Google recently celebrated 1 billion RCS users by adding new features to the Google Messages app. Now, it seems the treatment is not over yet, as the company is rolling out a new update that brings a redesigned text field with a dedicated shortcut bar. So, now with the redesign, the text field will take up most of the space and give you a dedicated box with shortcuts.

Previously, the RCS/text box would take up two-thirds of the space, and when you tapped it to start typing, it would hide the add, gallery, and magic typing buttons as you typed. Now with the new update, Google Messages gets a left-aligned text box containing the emoji button, gallery button, magic compose, and the new plus icon, which is now inside a circle located inside the text field.

The audio recorder is also being revamped with Moods getting a separate space outside the text field dial. As he pointed out 9To5GoogleSome people find it strange that the text field in Google Messages is now left aligned even though the messages you send appear on the right. The other change you’ll notice is the new user interface that appears when you enter typing mode.

When you start writing a new UI, split the text box into two lines, where the text field is at the top and the bottom bar holds all your shortcuts. This may be convenient for using shortcuts, but it may take some getting used to. Some Google Messages beta users are already seeing the redesigned text field with a dedicated shortcut bar, but it hasn’t been rolled out widely yet. If you’re enrolled in the Google Messages beta program,