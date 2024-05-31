May 31, 2024

Google News stops working for millions around the world due to mysterious outage – latest updates

Len Houle May 31, 2024 3 min read

Updated at 10:34 a.m. ET: It appears that both Google News and Google Discover are back in full operation mode now.

Google News is currently experiencing an unexplained outage, causing the service to stop working for millions of users around the world.

