Google Pixel 6A appears in FCC, referring to the May release

The Pixel 5A was last year great productHowever, like the Pixel 4A before it, the August release of the phone didn’t do any good. Google’s original A-series budget phones — the Pixel 3A and 3A XL — shipped around the same time as the company’s I/O conference in May, a more reasonable mid-year release that gives them more time to shine before the next flagship Pixel arrives.

But supply chain issues and the challenges of remote work have pushed both 4A and 5A into the depths of summer. Last year, the $449 Pixel 5A was not sold by any carriers or retailers other than Google itself.

However, it looks like Google is getting things back on track in time for the upcoming Pixel 6A. As noted before Android lifethe next budget Pixel recently Passed through the FCC. There’s no note in the actual filings (other than confirming that at least one 6A SKU will support millimeter wave 5G), but the timing of the FCC documentation suggests the phone isn’t far off. The 5A appeared at the FCC in July before launching a month later. And what do you know: Google’s virtual I/O 2022 conference Kicks off on May 12th.

The Pixel 6A is expected to feature a design similar to the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, while retaining a similar camera strip on the back. We have seen Pictures allegedly for packagingand some early standards Indicates that it may perform similar to that of the most expensive pixels. I just hope Google can maintain its impressive 5A battery life along with its attractive price tag. It would also be nice to see the 6A sold in more countries and attract the attention of carriers and retailers again. There are multiple versions of the 6A included in the FCC documents, so this is a good sign for wider distribution.

We should know more about the Pixel 6A in a matter of weeks. Make sure to wait until August.