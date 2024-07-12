Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold prices leaked

July 12, 2024

Google is holding a hardware launch event on August 13, two months earlier than usual, and the company is expected to unveil the Pixel 9 series at the event. This will be the biggest Pixel series ever, with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold giving you more advanced options than ever before.

Today the prices for all of these devices in France have been leaked, so let’s get started. The Pixel 9 is said to arrive in Obsidian Black, Porcelain White, Cosmo, and Mojito — since Mojito is likely green, we’re assuming Cosmo is the pink color that leaked last week.

The base model will cost €899 with 128GB of storage, and €999 with 256GB of storage. The Pixel 9 Pro will be roughly the same size as the Pixel 9, but will have more cameras. It will start at €1,099 with 128GB of storage, go up to €1,199 with 256GB of storage, and €1,329 if you need 512GB of storage.

The top-end version will only be offered in Obsidian and Hazel colors, while the other two versions will also get Porcelain and Pink options (Cosmo, is that you?), they claim.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will have the same internals as the Pixel 9 Pro, but it will be larger, as it is the true successor to the Pixel 8 Pro. It will start at €1,199 with 128GB of storage, €1,299 with 256GB, €1,429 with 512GB, and €1,689 with 1TB of storage.

The 1TB variant will only be available in Obsidian, while the 128GB and 512GB models will add Porcelain and Hazel, while the 256GB model will be the only one available in Pink as well. It’s not easy for us to understand this strategy either, so don’t worry.

Finally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be the successor to the original Pixel Fold from last year. It will cost you €1,899 with 256GB of storage and €2,029 with 512GB of storage. It will only be available in Obsidian and Porcelain.

As with all euro price leaks, note that different VAT levels may create small differences across the EU, but if this leak is accurate, this is what you should expect as a baseline.

For reference, note that the Pixel 8 was €100 cheaper in the 128GB version at launch, and €140 cheaper with the 256GB. While the Pixel 9 Pro is priced similarly to the Pixel 8 Pro in its base model, the 256GB version is €30 more expensive and the 512GB model is €40 more expensive, and the comparison isn’t even fair at first – as we’ve already mentioned, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the true successor to the Pixel 8 Pro, and with that in mind, Google’s larger, non-foldable flagship for 2024 is at least €100 more expensive than its predecessor.

While these prices won’t necessarily translate directly into any other currency, it stands to reason that prices that were unchanged from last year for the EU will remain the same in 2023 in other markets as well, and those that rose will also rise around the world.

source (in French)