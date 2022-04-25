Google Pixel Watch leaks after being abandoned in the restaurant

Someone needs to remind Google employees to check their pockets before leaving the restaurant.

New leaked photos and information subscriber With Android Central By an anonymous source showing what appears to be an early version of Google that has yet to be released pixel clock. The watch has apparently been abandoned in an American restaurant for weeks.

The photographs show what appears to be a device with a circular watch face and two buttons surrounding a rotating physical crown. There is a small sized hole, possibly used as a microphone or sensor, between the crown and one of the buttons. Meanwhile, the bottom of the device features what appear to be more sensors. leaker Claims The device “looks metallic but looks like glass-coated.”

As far as dimensions go, Redditor goes with the handle tagtech414, which Claims to be the same leaker who spoke to Android Central, Says Approx. 0.5 device inches thick and 1.5 inches In diameter and approximately the same size as the Galaxy Watch 46mm. T agtech414 posted a review picture Trying to verify his identity as the person he shared the photos with Android Central.

Although there is no way to confidently guess the actual price of the images presented, it seems that the device did not come cheap. On his Reddit site, supposedly The leaker claimed that the device was an Apple Watch Excellent feeling for that. In addition to the device itself, the photos also appear blue watch The bracelet is similar to the athletics straps on the Apple Watch. In general, the leaked images match Previously Leaked images provided.

Anyone looking for more details on the software side will have to wait, althoug. supposed The leaker claims that he tried to boot the device but was unable to get past the gray Google icon shown below. Android Central He notes that this could mean that the alleged device doesn’t actually have an operating system on it. The charger is not left with the device, But Android Central It notes that the device can be charged inside its case like the Apple Watch.

Google didn’t immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment on the authenticity of the device, though it’s worth noting that this wouldn’t actually be the first time a senior tech employee has given up a major piece of prototype hardware. Back in 2010, Gizmodo Discover Then he left the iPhone 4 unreleased at a bar in Redwood City. There is also a non-zero probability that Google intended the device to make its way into the wild as a file type Marketing ploy.

The supposed leaker revealed some more interesting details about how he got to get the device on his Reddit ask me anything mail. In his post, tagtech414 He said the device was first discovered by his friend who works as a waiter in a restaurant. Supposed to the restaurant It was stuck on the machine for several weeks, She expected her owner to come back for it but apparently they didn’t. Tagtech414 says t The belt of the device that was photographed was separately from the device Packaged separately from the machine itself. Perhaps most importantly, is Try to reassure readers that he’s not an undercover Google employee trying to speed up the Google Pixel hype train.

Reddit user wrote: “No, I don’t work for Google or any affiliates, and nobody pays me to do this.” “Google, if you’re reading this… I have a wedding coming up and a pretty big guest list. Feel free to tune in to the masses and drop some of these Mola Ali alphabet :)”