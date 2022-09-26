September 26, 2022

Google Pixel Watch retail box confirms Fitbit leaks

Len Houle September 26, 2022 2 min read

So much about Pixel Watch has leaked In recent weeks, we’re now taking a look at the retail box of Google’s first wearable.

Compared to Apple (and Samsung), Google (andvia reddit) for long, narrow packaging (which always reminds me of an Olivander wand). Instead, it is a small rectangular box whose length is assumed to be equal to the clock.

There is a large multicolored “G” logo, “Google Pixel Watch”, and an angled shot of the device with an analog face. You see the color of the case (silver, black, or gold) and the band (obsidian, chalk, hazelnut, or charcoal). In the lower right corner we see “With Fitbit”. This box leak shows us the Pixel Watch in silver and charcoal.

Due to the size of the box, it is assumed that Google did not attach domains to the watch. This ends up ensuring that owners know how to use Google’s belt-tie system, and may encourage them to buy more. There will also be a charging cable with a magnetic connector and a USB-C cable in the box.

Meanwhile, this box leak tells us that the Pixel Watch started reaching retail partners (and possibly carrier) before the announcement 6 October. It says the watches will hit store shelves shortly after they are unveiled.

