Google Translate Gets Support for 110 New Languages

Google launched Google Translate in 2006. Since then, the company has been slowly but steadily adding support for more languages ​​to the platform. Last month, the company added support for 24 new languages, bringing the total number of supported languages ​​to 133.

However, Google has never added as many languages ​​to Google Translate as it does now. Google has it Announce Google Translate gets “Biggest expansion everThe company is adding support for 110 new languages, bringing the total number of supported languages ​​to 243.

In comparison, Apple Translate supports 20 languages, while Microsoft Translator supports 135 languages. This gives Google the upper hand among the top three players.

Google Translate now supports a total of 243 languages

According to Google, it achieved this feat with the help of the company’s PaLM 2 large language model. Some of the newly supported languages ​​include Afar, Cantonese, Manx, NKo, Punjabi (Shahmukhi), Tamazight (Amazigh), and Tok Pisin.

Goog says 110 languages ​​have been added recently.They represent over 614 million speakers, opening up translations to about 8% of the world’s population.”

Google also added that,Some of these languages ​​are major global languages ​​spoken by more than 100 million people. Others are spoken by small indigenous communities, and some have almost no native speakers but there are active efforts to revive them.”

A quarter of the 110 languages ​​come from Africa, including Fon, Kikongo, Luo, Ga, Swati, Venda, and Wolof, making this the largest expansion of African languages ​​in Google Translate to date.