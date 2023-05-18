Google will use the new AI models for ads and to help creators on YouTube

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage during the Google I/O keynote session at the Google Developers Conference in Mountain View, California, on May 10, 2023.

CNBC has learned that Google’s efforts to quickly add new AI technology to its core products are making their way into the realm of advertising.

The company has given the green light to plans to use generative artificial intelligence, fueled by large language models (LLMs), to automate advertisements and ad-supported consumer services, according to internal documents.

Last week, Google unveiled PaLM 2, its newest and most powerful LLM, trained on reams of text data that can come up with human-like responses to questions and commands. Documents show that certain groups within Google are now planning to use tools powered by PaLM 2 to allow advertisers to create their own media assets and suggest videos to YouTube creators to create.

Google also tests PaLM 2 for young YouTube content for things like titles and descriptions. For content creators, the company has been using technology to experiment with the idea of ​​presenting five video ideas based on seemingly relevant topics.

With the AI ​​chatbot craze racing rapidly through the tech industry and capturing the magic of Wall Street, Google and its peers, including Microsoft, Meta and Amazon, are scrambling to include their most advanced models in as many products as possible. The urgency has been particularly acute at Google since the public launch late last year of Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, sparking concern that the future of Internet search is suddenly within reach.

Meanwhile, Google has been mired in a multi-quarter stretch of muted revenue growth after nearly two decades of continuous and rapid expansion. With fears of a recession mounting since last year, advertisers have been reeling from their online marketing budgets, wreaking havoc on Google, Facebook and others. For Google, paid search advertising conversion rates have fallen this year across most industries.