Google’s New Nest Thermostat Features Improved UI and ‘Borderless’ Display

Google appears to be gearing up to launch the fourth generation of its Nest Learning Thermostat. Details of the thermostat first leaked last week, and now the same leaker has shared more details. Documents on X Leaks indicate that this new model will feature a customizable home screen, a new “dynamic far view” feature, and a “borderless” display.

The leaks show a “borderless, high-resolution display” that would seemingly allow the Nest Learning Thermostat’s UI to extend into the area that was typically a black frame on current 3G units. Other leaked images show UI elements that appear to be much closer to the edges of the display as well.

Dynamic Farsight has been mentioned, but the leaks don’t explain how this new feature will work. Farsight on current Nest models allows the unit to wake up when approached, displaying information like weather, time, or room temperature. I’m hoping the mention of Dynamic means the 4th generation will be able to display a mix of information this time around, rather than just a few options.

The leaked Google documents also mention “natural heating and cooling” and a customizable home screen for the fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat. It’s not clear how the natural heating and cooling system works, nor how customizable the new home screen is.

The fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat comes with an oval-shaped trim plate in the box, along with the usual thermostat base, a steel backplate, and the second-generation Nest temperature sensor. Google only had very basic integration of the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat into the Google Home app, but this new model has a full in-app UI that lets you change all the settings and control schedules without having to switch to the Nest app.

There’s no mention of hardware upgrades beyond the display changes, but I’m hoping Google has significantly improved the internals here after nearly 10 years. Third-generation thermostats are notorious for Wi-Fi chip issues, with the modules dying and needing to be replaced. I personally had to replace my Nest Learning Thermostat twice due to Wi-Fi issues.

The leaker also suggests that this new fourth-generation model will be priced at $279, making it the most expensive Nest thermostat yet. Nest’s new temperature sensors are said to cost $39 each, or three for $99. We may get official launch dates and pricing during the “Made by Google” hardware event on August 13.

