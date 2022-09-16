GoPro launches Hero 11 Black & Mini

GoPro has launched the 11th Edition of its Hero Action Camera and a new, smaller Mini.

GoPro this week launched new action cameras with the Hero 11 Black and Mini. Both cameras have very similar feature sets and the specifications of the two new models include:

– A new HyperView digital lens for the widest 16:9 angle ever produced in a Hero GoPro camera. SuperView is now available in 5.3K60 and 4K120.

HyperSmooth 5.0 technology with 360° Horizon Lock in-camera.

– Three new Night Effect time-lapse presets to capture star trails, light painting, and car light trails.

TimeWarp 3.0 now captures at 5.3K.

Simpler camera control with Easy and Pro modes.

Enduro battery for improved camera performance in cold and medium temperatures. It comes with the Hero11 Black and as a built-in battery for the Hero 11 Black Mini.

The biggest talking point about the new version is certainly the Mini, which appears to be designed with similar goals to a session camera. With the Mini, you get most of the Hero 11 Black’s features but in a package that’s 20g lighter and 13% smaller. With the size reduced, you lose the touchscreen with camera control by the branding Quik app. To help keep track of settings, there’s still a small screen that shows battery life, resolution, frame rate, and how much recording time is left.

Once again, GoPro’s annual subscription service offers a Hero 11 Black discount at a cost of $400 for subscribers or $500 for anyone else and is available now. Things are more complicated for the Mini with the camera selling for $300 to subscribers or $400 if it isn’t. When things get a little confusing, the Mini launches exclusively to subscribers on October 25th but there’s no release yet for those who haven’t subscribed.

More information, over here.