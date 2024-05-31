Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen gets bitten by Pat on stage and receives rabies shot

Momsen Taylor — The frontwoman of the band The Pretty Reckless and one-time “Gossip Girl” star — must be feeling pretty rock ‘n’ roll right now… because she got bitten by a bat on stage.

Taylor – who has appeared as an actress on the series “GG” and as Cindy Lou Who in the film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” – was performing during AC/DC’s opening act in Spain, when a wild bat flew in and bit her on the body. man.





The singer didn’t even realize what had happened…until the audience started pointing at her leg – where she is holding the bat. The video is wild…you should watch it, not to mention the consequences.

Taylor’s bandmates and crew quickly surrounded her on stage…and successfully removed the flying mammal from her leg. Unfortunately for Taylor, her bat saga didn’t end there, as she later revealed on social media that she needed to go to the hospital to receive the bite.

“Rabies shots for the next two weeks 😖😖😖 Thank you to all the hospital staff who nicknamed me #Batgirl after seeing them on the local news that morning,” she wrote on Instagram.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and even some of Taylor’s famous friends made their comments on the situation online, as she posted the crazy encounter.

Natasha Bedingfield He asked in the comments: “Are you hurt?” … Taylor replied: “Sting? No. Shots? Yes.” “Ozzy’s proud,” another fan commented, referring to the rocker’s unique history with bats.