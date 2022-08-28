August 29, 2022

Governor Glenn Yongkin has vowed to stop the government's 'ridiculous' ban on gas vehicles

Cheryl Riley August 28, 2022 2 min read

John Bosella, President and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovations, discusses the pricing and innovation of electric vehicles, arguing that the United States needs access to raw materials.

Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Virginia is dismantling Virginia’s rush to electric cars, calling the move “ridiculous” in a statement Sunday.

Democratic former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed a law in 2021 linking the state’s emissions policies to California Air Resources Board. The council imposed a system to eliminate the sale of gas and diesel cars by 2035, forcing Virginia to do the same thanks to the 2021 law.

“try to convert Virginia to California, “The liberal politicians who previously ran our government sold Virginia by subjecting Virginia drivers to California motor laws,” Youngkin wrote in a statement on Twitter. Now, under this agreement, Virginia residents will be forced to adopt a California law banning the sale of gas and diesel vehicles.”

“I am already working to prevent this ridiculous ordinance from being imposed on the people of Virginia,” he continued. “California’s out-of-work laws have no place in the Commonwealth.”

This is what the F-150 electric truck looks like

Washington and Massachusetts to follow up on the ban on gas car sales in California

Yongkin already has support for the transition from the Republican-controlled House of Delegates.

“House Republicans will introduce legislation in 2023 to restore Virginia residents’ responsibility for Virginia’s auto emissions standards and the auto market. Virginia is not, and should not be, California,” House Speaker Todd Gilbert said in a statement.

See also  Electric cars: The Biden administration wants to standardize electric vehicle charging stations, such as gas stations

Northham and his fellow Democrats passed the legislation when the party took full control of Virginia’s government last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

