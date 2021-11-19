Govit-19: Unvaccinated, 3rd dose: What did Emmanuel Macron decide?

Essential

With more than 20,000 new positive cases in two days, with the spread of Covit-19 in France, Emmanuel Macron talks about the idea of ​​controlling the third dose and those not vaccinated.

Should all French people do what is encouraging against Covid-19? This third dose is possible from September for those over 65 years of age. People over the age of 50 will be vaccinated from December 1. And to the rest of the people? So far no decision has been made.

“In the third dose, I expect the opinion of health officials,” Emmanuel Macron said in an interview. The Voice of the North. “We know that for those with immunodeficiency and the elderly, the risk-benefit is positive.” If the High Health Commission considers this third dose necessary for everyone, Emmanuel Macron will follow this advice: “If the third dose is useful and necessary for other visitors, we will integrate it into the logic of past health,” he explains.

Clearly, if the booster dose is recommended to everyone, it will be valid for our health to pass – by phone and paper version – to culture and leisure.

Non-vaccinated: No control

Another current debate gaining momentum: Should we control only those who are not vaccinated if their health deteriorates? Emmanuel Macron already has the answer, it does not. “This move is not needed in France.” The head of state explains The Voice of the North : “Countries that control non-vaccinators are countries that do not set the pass”.

Last week, the president called for a double injection of 6 million people who have not been vaccinated against Govt-19. During a trip to the Hauts-de-France this Friday he renewed this call: “I think we should all be ambassadors for the vaccine. There are limits to public speaking. Help me to convince those who are reluctant.

More than 20,000 new positive cases in two days

On Wednesday and Thursday, the number of new positive cases of Covit-19 again exceeded 20,000 per day. Health Minister Oliver Warren said Thursday evening that the order would increase by + 50% in a single week. RTL. Limits not reached since August. The test positive rate rose to 4.1%.

As of this Thursday, 57 patients have died from Govt-19 disease, which means 118,373 people have been infected since the outbreak began. Hospitals treat 7,787 patients. 3,003 new hospital admissions have been made in the last seven days, taking into account inputs and exits.

According to the Directorate of Public Health, 75% of the population has a complete immunization schedule.