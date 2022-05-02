May 2, 2022

Govt-19: Bill Gates warns against new variant

Rusty Knowles May 2, 2022 2 min read

Bill Gates, one of the most important voices since the outbreak of the epidemic, promises that Covid-19 could still affect our lives permanently.

“The dream is far away. The risk of developing more malignant, infectious and deadly variants is more than 5%, ”Microsoft founder told the Financial Times, urgently needed to develop vaccines that prevent infection and have a better life.

“It would be insane to see this tragedy approach without implementing the necessary means for the benefit of the citizens of this world. The amount invested in health systems is very low and the risk of an infection is not taken seriously. This is sad because all this money saves lives. Saving one life costs less than $ 1,000.

“The world needs a full-time payroll team to avoid another COVID-19 – or worse, its only job is to prevent the epidemic,” Bill Gates said on his Twitter account.

“How to avoid the next infection?” A proposal he has also made in his latest book, to be published on May 4, entitled. The U.S. cautiously calls for the creation of an international panel of experts, including epidemiologists and computer scientists, managed by the World Health Organization.

This global action will help identify and isolate threats and predict potential epidemics that could affect the future of mankind.

