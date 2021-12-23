December 23, 2021

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Govt-19: Nigeria forced to destroy more than one million expired vaccines

Rusty Knowles December 23, 2021 1 min read

“When these vaccines were first introduced to us, we knew they had a short lifespan, but we lived in an environment where vaccines were in short supply.”, Explained Dr. Faisal Shuaib, Director of the National Institute for Immunization Programs.

Currently, “Vaccines are not available because of nationalism. Developed countries received these vaccines, then stored them, and then, when they expired, gave them to us.”, He condemned.

The most populous country in Africa has so far vaccinated about 4 million people, or less than 3% of adults, far from the government’s target of 112 million by the end of 2022.

Health officials announced Monday that the country was facing a fourth wave of Govt-19, and called for “stricter” compliance with health rules during the holiday season. “Nigeria has seen a 500% increase in the number of confirmed cases nationwide by delta and omigron variants in the last two weeks” According to the Nigerian Centers for Disease Control (NCDC).

See also  Israel continues with the 3rd dose of the vaccine despite the WHO appeal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“No country can get rid of the plague with booster doses,” he told the WHO.

December 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Why Israel is already considering a fourth level

December 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

The Prime Minister has announced that the 4th dose will be given to those over 60 years of age and caregivers.

December 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

1 min read

Govt-19: Nigeria forced to destroy more than one million expired vaccines

December 23, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

“No country can get rid of the plague with booster doses,” he told the WHO.

December 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Why Israel is already considering a fourth level

December 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

The Prime Minister has announced that the 4th dose will be given to those over 60 years of age and caregivers.

December 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles