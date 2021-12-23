Govt-19: Nigeria forced to destroy more than one million expired vaccines

“When these vaccines were first introduced to us, we knew they had a short lifespan, but we lived in an environment where vaccines were in short supply.”, Explained Dr. Faisal Shuaib, Director of the National Institute for Immunization Programs.

Currently, “Vaccines are not available because of nationalism. Developed countries received these vaccines, then stored them, and then, when they expired, gave them to us.”, He condemned.

The most populous country in Africa has so far vaccinated about 4 million people, or less than 3% of adults, far from the government’s target of 112 million by the end of 2022.

Health officials announced Monday that the country was facing a fourth wave of Govt-19, and called for “stricter” compliance with health rules during the holiday season. “Nigeria has seen a 500% increase in the number of confirmed cases nationwide by delta and omigron variants in the last two weeks” According to the Nigerian Centers for Disease Control (NCDC).