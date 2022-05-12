Zero Govt Pushed to the extreme level. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un State media reported on Thursday that it had ordered nationwide “locking” operations following the discovery of the first case of Govt-19 since the outbreak. Mr. Kim called on all cities and districts in the country to carefully control their territories and organize labor and production after isolating each work unit, each production unit and each household unit to prevent the spread of the “malicious virus”. , The official KCNA news agency said.

Two years after fighting the infection, samples taken from flu patients in Pyongyang are “compatible with the Omicron BA.2 type,” the official KCNA news agency reported. “In order for Pyongyang’s case to be publicly acknowledged, the public health situation must be serious,” said Leaf-Eric Easley, a professor at Iowa University in Seoul. The Seoul-based NK News, citing sources in Pyongyang, announced that parts of the North Korean capital had been locked up for two days, adding to panic.

Pyongyang opacity

Experts say the country’s deficient health care system is struggling to cope with a major explosion, especially as North Korea failed to vaccinate its 25 million people. The WHO has rejected vaccine concessions from China and Russia. Go Myong-hyun, a researcher at the Assange Institute for Policy Studies, told AFP that acceptance of vaccines through the WHO’s Kovacs program requires “transparency about how vaccines are distributed.” That’s why North Korea rejected it. “

North Korea has long boasted of its ability to prevent the virus, and has not reported a confirmed case of Govt-19 to the World Health Organization. According to the company, North Korea conducted 13,259 anti-Govt tests in 2020, all of which turned out to be negative.

During a military parade in 2020, Kim Jong Un thanked his civilians and veterans for their loyalty and for staying healthy in the face of a global epidemic. The state media had previously talked about “epidemic prevention” measures, and sometimes the public wore masks on official photos. But during a massive military parade in Pyongyang in late April, state media reported that none of the thousands in attendance were wearing masks.

Is the nuclear test delayed?

North Korea is surrounded by countries that have fought or are still fighting to destroy the significant center of Omigron. South Korea, Where vaccine rates are high, almost all health restrictions were recently relaxed as cases dropped sharply after an increase in March. Neighboring China, The only major economy in the world to maintain a zero Govt policy, Has been battling several eruptions of Omicron, and has shut down several major cities, including the financial capital Shanghai. This did not stop Kim Jong Un from quickly assisting his regime in countering the virus.

Analysts say North Korea’s health crisis could disrupt the country’s weapons test. Pyongyang has already conducted a dozen weapons tests this year, including the first long-range intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017. The United States has warned that North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test. That it could happen earlier this month.

Video. North Korea: Kim Jong Un is your influential sister Kim Yoo Jong

"Nuclear testing may be delayed to focus on controlling the corona virus," Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korea Studies in Seoul, told AFP. But as people's fears of an explosion spread, he said, Kim Jong Un could conduct a test to "dispel those fears."