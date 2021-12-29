Govt-19: World Epidemic Announcement – 12/29/2021 07:55 hrs

Locked door on the Holesmark 25 bar on the banks of the Spree River in Berlin, Germany on December 27, 2021 (AFP / John MACDOUGALL)

– According to the WHO the risk associated with Omicron is “very high” –



The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday warned in its weekly epidemiological bulletin that the risk posed by a variant of the omigron corona virus that spreads worldwide is “extremely high”.

“Reliable evidence shows that the Omigron variant has a growth advantage over the delta variant with a two- to three-day doubling rate,” the WHO notes, “with a rapid increase in the incidence of cases in many countries.”

– New Daily Pollution Records –



On Tuesday, France, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Greece recorded new records of daily cases of Covit-19, according to officials, as evidence of the meteoric progression of the Omigron variant.

Caregivers assist Covit-19 patient in a room in the Covit-19 Intensive Care Unit at the University Hospital in Bochum, West Germany on December 16, 2021 (AFP / Ina FASSBENDER)

In France, nearly 180,000 cases have been identified in the last 24 hours. The United Kingdom, one of the most affected European countries, also has a daily record of nearly 130,000 pollutants in the UK and Wales.

In Greece, the number of cases has doubled compared to Monday.

– Antigenic tests are less sensitive to Omigran –



U.S. health officials warned Tuesday that antigenic screening tests for Govit-19 have the advantage of providing results in minutes, with less sensitivity to the Omigron variant than previous variants.

If a person is infected with Omicron, these tests may indicate a negative result despite having an infection.

– Most Omigron in Switzerland and the Netherlands –



On December 27, 2021, in Managua, Nicaragua, a woman pasted the word “Omigron” on a toy representing the Covit-19 type (AFP / OSWALDO RIVAS).

Officials said on Tuesday that the Omigran variant dominates in Switzerland (about 55% of cases) and in the Netherlands, warning of an increase in hospital admissions.

– South Africa: Backpadling at the end of the layout –



South Africa, which announced last week the outcome of the findings of cases involving individuals who tested positive for Covit-19, reversed the decision on Tuesday, sparking a backlash over the merits of such withdrawals.

– Sharp increase in cases in Argentina –



Argentina has experienced an acceleration of the Kovit-19 epidemic, with nearly 34,000 new pollutants in the last 24 hours, 10,000 more than the previous day, six times more than a week ago, but the head of state has so far rejected the new. Control measures.

– Death of Grichka Bogdanoff –



Astronauts ‘costumes, controversial science fiction and the faces of “aliens”: one of the star duos of the’ 80s and accustomed to television shows, Kriska Boktanoff, died in Paris on Tuesday at the age of 72 against Govt-19. Not vaccinated.

– Mexico: A cruise ship finally approved for landing –



Mexico on Tuesday allowed all cruise ships to “tell the ship to stop” in its ports, including a ship denied by authorities in the state of Jalisco (West) due to the Covit-19 lawsuit.

– NBA: The return of the stars of the Brooklyn Nets –



Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and Lamarcus Aldridge announced on Tuesday their right to return to the courts after being sidelined due to Covit-19.

– More than 5.4 million deaths-



According to a report established by AFP from official sources at 11:00 GMT on Tuesday, the Govt-19 epidemic has killed at least 5,404,577 people worldwide since the end of December 2019.

In all, the United States was the worst-hit country with 820,679 deaths, along with Brazil (618,705), India (480,290) and Russia (306,090).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more and more deaths are directly and indirectly linked to Govt-19, and the number of cases may be two to three times higher than officially recorded.

