Grabango, A cashier-free technology startup founded by Pandora’s Will Glazer, today announced the introduction of a “no-line” payment experience at a Giant Eagle supermarket in Pittsburgh. Companies say the Get Go store at Fox Chapel will be the first to launch with Grabango when it goes online starting Tuesday, and will be able to process millions of transactions simultaneously.

Such sites Amazon Co. It sparked public interest in non-contact brick and mortar payments, but accelerated epidemic adoption as retailers struggled to provide non-infectious experiences. Earlier this month, the competition was Standard Cognition A contract Circle K at a cashless convenience store in Phoenix, Arizona. And facial recognition terminals PopID, No need for physical touch buttons, get traction between businesses that want to eliminate diffusion vectors.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Venturebeat